Madison receives EPA funding to improve air quality and address health disparities

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison has been awarded nearly $430,000 in funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Enhanced Air Quality Monitoring for Communities grant program.
The program was created to assist local efforts to monitor a city's air quality, while promoting partnerships between communities and their local or state governments.
The City of Madison will now lead a project to install 68 air quality sensors to monitor particulate matter (PM) pollution to inform citizens about air quality and address health disparities caused by air pollution. The city will partner with the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness, the Latino Health Council of Dane County, the Hmong Institute, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Public Health Madison and Dane County.
“The City of Madison is pleased to receive this grant award in support of this partnership to advance local air quality monitoring and education," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "This sensor network will enable everyone to see, for the first time, which areas of our city are most impacted by particulate matter pollution. This is a critical next step in our ability to keep our air clean and eliminate health inequity."
According to the City of Madison, particulate matter is defined as solid particles or liquid droplets found in air that can come from wood stoves, forest fires, blowing dust or the combining of other pollutants.