Madison receives nearly $270K of federal funding for transportation safety planning

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison officials say the city was awarded nearly $270,000 in federal funds to help improve roadway safety.
The money was awarded as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program.
The funds are apart of a planning grant — furthering the work of Vision Zero and other programs. The city reports the money will be used to:
- Update the city's pedestrian plan
- Update the city's bike plan
- Update school travel plans to ensure all schools have updated plans and to identify important safety improvements
- Evaluate dangerous intersections
- Integrate post crash care safety planning into Vision Zero policy and review emergency responder response times
Yang Tao, Head of City of Madison Traffic Engineering Division, said the funds will help Madison prioritize the most important projects to keep people safe on the city's roadways.
“It also provides an opportunity to look more at how we can help ensure the highest quality response should a crash occur,” he said.
Madison is one of eight Wisconsin counties and municipalities to receive funding under the first round of SS4A grants.