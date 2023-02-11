Madison residents displaced after unattended cooking fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department (MFD) responded to a fire on the city's south side that displaced three people and a dog Friday.
Amanda Hornung, spokesperson for MFD, said crews responded to a report of a fire on the stovetop that spread to the cabinets and ceiling in an apartment unit on Moorland Road around 4:15 p.m.
Hornung said the resident had used a fire extinguisher, but the fire was not completely out.
According to the department, smoke came out of the apartment when crews opened the exterior door. Firefighters found the kitchen cabinets were still smoldering and used a water can to cool the hot spots and removed cabinet doors. The cabinet doors were taken outside and fully extinguished by placing them in the snow.
The resident whose kitchen caught fire told MFD, he was frying food on the stovetop and stepped away into a bedroom in the back of the apartment.
When he heard the smoke alarm, he returned to the kitchen to find a fire on the stovetop and told his family to leave the apartment. The resident used the fire extinguisher, then left the apartment, closing the door behind him.
Hornung reported crews ventilated the apartment and other areas in the building where smoke was present and estimate $50,000 in damage.
The American Red Cross is assisting the two adults, one child and one dog displaced by the fire.