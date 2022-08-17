Madison residents hear plan for "Vision Zero"

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison city officials met with people living on the city's west side to lay out the plan for "Vision Zero".
The goal of the initiative is to have zero traffic deaths and severe injuries on city streets. Madison city traffic engineer Yang Tao said this effort involves a lot of collaboration between city agencies and with residents.
"That's really going to be a key for us. Actually going to be really.. to cut down the traffic fatalities and reduce that to zero."
One part of the initiative is lowering speed limits on some roads. Reductions have already been put in place on several major roads.