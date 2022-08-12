Madison restauranteur recounts deputy's threats, arrest

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison restauranteur told 27 News an off-duty, inebriated Dane County Sheriff's deputy threatened to punch him before police officers responded to arrest the law enforcement officer.
"I remember looking at him going, 'We don't need to do this. There's no reason for this happen, and the idea of getting violent over this didn't make sense,'" 107 State owner Nathan Mergen told 27 News of his December 2019 encounter with Deputy Imran Khan.
Mergen said Khan had twice fallen off bar stools before Mergen and staff escorted Khan out of the business and Khan turned aggressive.
Last month, Khan, 34, was arrested by Madison Police officers after authorities said he drunkenly tried to force a nine-year-old girl to drive with him as a passenger, despite the protests of the child and her mother. Khan is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
A Sheriff's official said Khan is currently on administrative leave.
Mergen said during the 2019 incident, Khan announced to him and staff he was a law enforcement officer.
"He made known he was a [deputy], but none of us took him seriously," Mergen told 27 News. "We couldn't quite figure out how a [deputy] would create a situation like this and allow himself to be this publicly inebriated.""This is the only time I've ever called the cops on anybody in the three-and-a-half years that we've been open," he said.
Mergen said responding police officers took Khan into custody outside the restaurant before anyone was hurt.
Khan was booked into the Dane County Jail, but his actions were treated as a civil, non-criminal violation by police officials. Madison Municipal Court records show Khan was found responsible for disorderly conduct and was fined in January 2020.
Madison Police officials have yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News on the decision to treat the 2019 incident as non-criminal.
Mergen told 27 News Khan returned to his restaurant earlier this year and apologized to a bartender for his previous behavior.
Mergen said he and staff did what they could to de-escalate the 2019 encounter with Khan but needed law enforcement help.
"He wouldn't relent," Mergen said.
A 27 News reporter visited Khan's home and left a voice-mail message in Khan's security system recording with requests for Khan's view of his two arrests in three years, but he's made no comment.
A request to the Dane County Sheriff's Office under the state's public records law for information on whether Khan faced any workplace discipline as a result of his 2019 off-duty conduct has yet to be satisfied.