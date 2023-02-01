Madison restaurants join forces this February to support local food pantries

MADISON (WKOW) — Some Madison restaurants are helping stock local food pantries with community help this February.
Over 30 members of Madison Originals — a non-profit association of local, independently-owned restaurants — are collecting non-perishable food donations for the "Mad Can" Food Drive in response to the record need pantries are seeing.
The donations will go to four food pantries: Badger Prairie Needs Network, Middleton Outreach Ministry, The River Food Pantry and Sunshine Place. Collection barrels will be at each participating restaurant.
One participating restaurant owner said this drive is "literally going to help people down the street."
“Food security for our neighbors is the most important thing and it’s directly related to what we do,” said Troy Rost, managing owner of 1847 at the Stamm House restaurant. “All of our little restaurants, we’re all independent, so we’re all local. Everybody wants to help the group in their own community, and diners know their donations will stay in the community.”
You can view a full list of which restaurants support which food pantry below.
Badger Prairie Needs Network
- Bonfyre American Grille
- Buck & Honey’s - Waunakee
- Driftless Social
- Lombardino’s Italian
- Old Feed Mill
- Ollie’s
- Quivey’s Grove
- Yola’s Cafe
Middleton Outreach Ministry
- 1847 at the Stamm House
- Grape Water Wine Bar
- Imperial Garden West
- Longtable Beer Cafe
- Nitty Gritty - Middleton
- Buck & Honey’s - Monona
The River Food Pantry
- Bandit Tacos & Coffee
- Dotty Dumpling’s
- Essen Haus
- Nitty Gritty - Downtown
- Parthenon Gyros
- Pig in a Fur Coat
- Porta Bella Restaurant
- Short Stack Eatery
- Tipsy Cow - Downtown
Sunshine Place
- Banzo
- Buck & Honey’s - Sun Prairie
- Daisy Cafe and Cupcakery
- Grampa’s Pizzeria
- Mariner’s Inn
- Nitty Gritty - Sun Prairie
- State Line Distillery
- Tipsy Cow - Sun Prairie