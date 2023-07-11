Madison revealed as filming location for next season of 'Top Chef'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bravo announced its new season of Top Chef will be filmed in Wisconsin.
The "cheftestants" will be competing in Madison and Milwaukee, according to a release from the television network.
Destination Madison President & CEO Ellie Westman Chin is looking forward to Top Chef's decision to highlight Madison.
“Madison has innovative chefs, exciting culinary makers, and is surrounded by some of the best agriculture in the country. We know contestants and viewers will be surprised and excited by what they find in Madison," she said in a statement.
Season 21 of the show will be the first time it's been filmed in Wisconsin.