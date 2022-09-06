Madison road closures for IRONMAN Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- IRONMAN Wisconsin is coming up and for anyone who isn't competing, volunteering or cheering people on, that often means one thing: street closures.
In downtown Madison, the City of Madison states that several roads will be affected on Sunday as contestants run and bike through the city.
Starting from 7:30 a.m. until around 5:30 p.m., the following closures will be in place for the biking portion:
- Right lane of northbound John Nolen Drive from E. Lakeside St to Monona Terrace
- East Lakeside Street east of John Nolen Drive
- Olin-Turville Court
- East Rusk Avenue from Alliant Energy Center driveway to Rimrock Road
- Rimrock Road ramps to/from Beltline Highway
- Badger Road west of Rimrock Road
Starting 11 a.m. until midnight, several other roads will be closed. Check the course map for more details. The Metro Transit will also be taking some detours.