Madison runner returns to Boston Marathon, ten years after witnessing bombings

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Monday, thousands of runners from across the country will take part in the 127th Boston Marathon, including Susanne Treiber from Madison. But for Treiber, it's deeply personal, because the last time she was in Boston was on the day two bombs went off near the marathon's finish line.
Treiber still remembers the sights and sounds of that moment like it was yesterday.
"When it first started, it was like every other day," Treiber said. "I was one that was able to finish, my husband was also running, he was able to finish as well. And then we heard the bombs go off."
Treiber and her husband were about a block away at the time and didn't know what was going on at first in all of the chaos.
"We were sort of in this this kind of surreal space of not knowing but knowing things weren't good," Treiber said. "As ambulances drove by, and police officers' walkie-talkies were sort of... chaos was kind of coming from the walkie-talkies."
Treiber says she'll never forget that day and swore for a while that she'd never go back. But after several years passed and she became involved in the 'Boston Strong' movement, Treiber knew she had to return.
"I hope that people take to heart and mind the concept of Boston Strong," Treiber said. "That's really what I want people to understand. That just because we may not live in Boston, it doesn't mean we can't practice the ideals and the aspirations that Boston Strong stands for."
Treiber started training again and qualified for the 2023 Boston Marathon.
"I think I put a lot of pressure on myself, just because I wanted it so badly," Treiber said.
So, on the tenth anniversary of the Boston bombings, Treiber is returning to Boston to run in the marathon again and pay tribute to those lost and impacted on that day.
She says it'll be both tough and rewarding, but that's what "Boston Strong" is all about.
"I think that's something that we can all learn from," Treiber said. "That even in pain and discomfort, there can be joy. And that's what I'm going for."
