MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison’s summer camps and programs back to a full slate
After two summers of COVID-19 protocols and mandates, Madison School and Community Recreation (MSCR) is excited to get back to offering a full slate of summer camps and programs.
The Summer Program Guide is filled with a variety of activities for all ages. It includes arts and enrichment, boating, camps, fitness, paddling, sports, adapted recreation, swimming and tennis.
Registration begins Monday, March 14, for MMSD residents. The MSCR staff said they’re expecting a high demand because they sense the community wants to get back to normal and participate in activities they haven't been able to do fully for the last two years.
“Something that we actually learned last year is that we love spending time outdoors in our camp programs and our youth program,” said Mary Roth, the MSCR Operations Manager. “So, we're actually keeping some of those things from last year where we have some of our camp programs that are really continuing to be based outdoors, and finding that that's something that both staff and families really appreciated from last summer.”
Roth adds they need staff support.
“In order to make all these programs run, we do need to hire lots and lots of staff,” Roth said. “Like everyone else in the community, we are short staffed and struggling to fill positions. So, if anybody out there is interested in a really fun position, we have jobs available for people of all ages and interest levels from full-time to very part-time.”