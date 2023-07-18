Madison school board focuses on hearing from wide range of people during superintendent search

MADISON (WKOW) -- Though it's still summer, the Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education is looking toward the start of the school year. That's when the board will start collecting community feedback for its superintendent search.
At a meeting Tuesday night, board members emphasized their desire to hear from a wide range of people with different experiences and views.
"We are a district of, like, 26,000 students and their families, and we're situated in this amazing city that has so much variety and diversity," board president Nichelle Nichols said. "So if we're going to have a superintendent that is going to lead our district well, we need to have that range of perspective."
The board is working with the Alma Advisory Group to facilitate the search. A representative from the firm told board members the plan is to do outreach to people of different ages, sexual orientations, races and ethnicities, as well as people who speak different languages and those with disabilities.
Monica Rosen, who works for the Alma Advisory Group, said the firm is working on catering some of it's meetings to gather community input toward people with sensory processing disorder.
"To actually create settings that are set up for them instead of them having to adapt for us," she said.
Several board members also expressed interest Tuesday night in partnering with community leaders in order to reach different groups in Madison and hear their thoughts on who should be the next leader for the district.
Tuesday's meeting also provided more details about the search's timeline. Rosen said her firm and the district will send out a survey asking for input on the selection by August 1. She said people will be able to complete the survey until October 6.
Staff members from the Alma Advisory Group will be in Madison October 2-4 to host focus groups. The goal is for the board to have two or three finalists for the position by the end of January and to name the next superintendent in March.