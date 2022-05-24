Madison schools' name, pronouns policy goes before state supreme court

MADISON (WKOW) -- Justices on the state's highest court heard arguments Tuesday for and against Madison public schools' policy directing staff to use students' preferred names and pronouns without notifying the children's parents.
Conservative legal groups, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) and Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), brought the case on behalf of six sets of parents in the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) challenging the policy.
Attorneys arguing against the policy maintain that it interferes with parents' constitutional right to know what's happening with their kids at school, accusing the district of forcing students and families into taking part in a "grand experiment."
"The experiment is treating children as if they're the opposite sex," Luke Berg, at attorney for WILL, said. "And parents have a right to decide whether they want their children to be part of this experiment or not."
Lawyers for the school district and student gender equity groups argued the policy does not keep parents from parenting. Instead, they said it allowed students to feel more comfortable in their learning environment.
"We're talking about the school respecting the decision of a child to go by a different name or set of pronouns at school and respecting that confidentiality," Adam Prinsen, an attorney for gender equity groups at Madison West, Madison Memorial, and LaFollette high schools. "The school is not intervening in the home."
The main case is still being decided in a lower court but the supreme court has intervened to address whether the policy can stand in the meantime and whether the parents bringing the case, currently listed as John and Jane Does, must have the identities disclosed to the schools' lawyers.
Sarah Zylstra, representing MMSD in Tuesday's oral arguments, maintained the district should have the right to know whether any of the parents were qualified to bring the case. She used examples of parents who've lost their parental rights or if their child turned 18 and was no longer under their control.
Conservative justice Rebecca Bradley questioned the argument, asking whether it risked exposing the parents to harassment or even violence. Bradley referred to the suspected arson earlier this month at Wisconsin Family Action, a conservative, pro-life group that has also signed onto this case in support of the parents challenging the MMSD policy.
"I guess, on one level, I was surprised to hear it but not shocked because it fit perfectly with the arguments that were being made," Julaine Appling, the group's president, said after the hearing. "The school has no authority, no right to keep information about that child from those parents, whether the school agrees with those parents or not."
The Wisconsin Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union was also in attendance at the hearing. Legal Director Larry Dupuis said WILL was trying to impose a one-size-fits-all approach that could endanger students seeking to make a gender transition but weren't ready to come out to their families.
"Most parents are going to be supportive and understanding but not all parents are and there is a genuine risk of harm to children," Dupuis said. "And children live in their households; they know what their parents are like."
While the main case plays out in lower courts, the state supreme court is expected to address the questions of anonymity and requested injunction blocking the policy no later than September.