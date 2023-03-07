Madison seeking artists to spruce up city utility boxes

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison is giving local artists a chance to spruce up the city's utility boxes.
The city's Utility Box Art program started in 2016 to promote local artists. Now, there are over 60 boxes in the city featuring artwork by over 50 local artists.
Madison is now accepting applications for the next round of boxes.
Artists should submit up to 10 images of their work for consideration.
If selected, artists will be compensated $500 for each image accepted into the program.
There are a number of restrictions for artists and the submitted artwork. You can see past entries online.
You can apply online until April 5.