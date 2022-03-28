Madison serial burglary suspect's freedom irks victims

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison serial burglary suspect posted bail for the second time in as many weeks and is out of the Dane County Jail to the disappointment of some of his alleged victims.
Michael Pisano, 43, posted $500 bail last week after being charged with eight, felony business burglaries.
Authorities say Pisano used tools such as a crow bar and an axe to break windows and get inside his burglary targets.
South Park Street Subway restaurant owner Scott Cleaveland says his business was allegedly burglarized by Pisano five times between November and March.
"I probably got hit from $4,000 altogether from the doors and the windows and the theft, what he took," Cleaveland says. "Plus, obviously having my staff scared and on edge."
At the Locker Room Bar & Grill on Roth Street, operators say Pisano allegedly burglarized the tavern three times in 15 days. Back windows near the business' volleyball court remain covered with plywood.
After posting bond last week, Pisano was briefly free until Madison police officers arrested him for his alleged theft of packages from a Packers Avenue apartment complex from before Pisano made bail. Pisano's bail in the new, felony case was set at $250 and he was free again Thursday afternoon.
The items taken by Pisano in connection with his nine alleged crimes include a safe and a cash register.
Cleaveland says Pisano's bail amounts fail to correspond with his alleged acts.
"That's pretty bull (expletive)," Cleaveland says. "The bail should have been a lot more."
Court Commissioner Jason Hanson's bail amounts for Pisano were in line with a third party, public safety assessment of Pisano's risk factors.
Locker Room Bar & Grill Owner Dale Beck says he was assured by a police detective Pisano's bail would be in the thousands, not hundreds of dollars.
"He should not be out on the street," Cleaveland says. "He poses a threat to society."
Pisano has an open, felony drug case in another county.
"That was the main driver for him," Cleaveland says. "Try to make a quick buck and score his next drug."
Records show police believe video images from surveillance cameras at victimized businesses identify Pisano. Court records state wires of monitoring equipment at one burglarized business were cut and boxes were stacked to allow the thief access to an available window.
Bail has been scrutinized closely since Milwaukee County's district attorney said the bail of Darrell Brooks was set too low in a violent crime case before Brooks allegedly killed six parade-goers and injured others when he drove through a Waukesha parade route in November.
Pisano's current, felony charges involve no violence against anyone.