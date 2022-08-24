 Skip to main content
Madison sets public hearing on city's request to increase water rates

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Water Utility is giving community members the opportunity to comment on an application to increase water rates. 

In a public notice, the city says an increase in water rates is necessary for two reasons:

  • A 5.8% increase in gross plant investment 
  • A 3.2% increase in operating expenses since 2020 

Officials say the total increase in water revenues requested is nearly $8.5 million, resulting in a rate increase of 18%. 

If the city's request to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is approved, the water charge for the average residential customer with a ⅝-inch or ¾-inch meter who uses 4,000 gallons of water per month will increase from $29.92 to $34.92, or 16.71%. 

Community members can comment on the proposed change during a virtual public hearing on September 7 at 10 a.m. Along with joining the hearing and speaking, comments can be made online or sent in by mail. 

