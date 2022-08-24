Madison sets public hearing on city's request to increase water rates

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Water Utility is giving community members the opportunity to comment on an application to increase water rates.
In a public notice, the city says an increase in water rates is necessary for two reasons:
- A 5.8% increase in gross plant investment
- A 3.2% increase in operating expenses since 2020
Officials say the total increase in water revenues requested is nearly $8.5 million, resulting in a rate increase of 18%.
If the city's request to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is approved, the water charge for the average residential customer with a ⅝-inch or ¾-inch meter who uses 4,000 gallons of water per month will increase from $29.92 to $34.92, or 16.71%.
Community members can comment on the proposed change during a virtual public hearing on September 7 at 10 a.m. Along with joining the hearing and speaking, comments can be made online or sent in by mail.