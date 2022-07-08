Madison shooting suspect loses probation, but no charges

MADISON (WKOW) -- A suspect who shot at an Oregon couple on a Madison highway is in prison with his probation revoked, but Dane County's district attorney said the man will face no criminal charges.
"The referral in this matter was declined as we did not have sufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," Ozanne told 27 News. Because the suspect was not charged in this case, 27 News is not naming the him.
State and Madison Police records show the husband and wife were shot and wounded after trying to avoid a speeding SUV on Highway 151 near downtown Madison October 27, 2021. Surveillance video show the SUV tailgating the victims' car and put the SUV in the greater downtown area around the time of the violence.
Authorities said the husband's description of the SUV as a BMW X-5 model matched what was in video of the highway and nearby areas.
But there's no video of the actual shooting, so suspect's attorney said there was no reason to lodge a criminal charge.
"He denied the allegations that he shot at anyone," the suspect's attorney, Assistant State Public Defender Luis Cuevas told 27 News.
But state records show authorities believe the suspect shot at a former girlfriend's car around the time he shot at the couple. In a probation revocation summary, it was stated the Madison man, 25, "did shoot at two strangers while passing in a vehicle."
Police reports state while the suspect denied doing the shooting, when asked if anyone else in his SUV was responsible, he was stumped.
"Can't remember," he reportedly responded.
A Dane County judge sentenced the man to 18 months in prison as a result of his revocation. His conviction was for the 2019 crimes of felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.
UW-Madison Criminal Law Professor Cecilia Klingele said the disparity in these criminal justice outcomes are not uncommon, as different standards are applied to criminal charges and probation sanctions.
"The department has to find that it's more likely than not that the person committed the crime. That's a fairly low standard," Klingele said. "We call it a preponderance of the evidence."
"District attorneys frequently will say, 'I'm not going to charge a case if I don't think I can prove it beyond a reasonable doubt,'" she added
Klingele said there are concerns in Wisconsin and other states about the threshold involved with probation sanctions.
"Often there are concerns when people are revoked based on evidence that the district attorney has decided is insufficient to support new criminal charges," she said.
The shooting victims -- both in their forties -- continue to recover. Reports show the wife suffered a gun shot wound to the face, while her husband suffered a gun shot wound to the jaw.