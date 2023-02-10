Madison snow emergency continues through Saturday morning

MADISON (WKOW) — The city of Madison is continuing its snow emergency through Saturday morning so plows can clear any remaining snow.
The city states overnight crews will be working to remove snow that was blocked by parked vehicles.
Vehicles parked on the street from Friday, February 10 into the early morning of Saturday, February 11, should be on the odd house-numbered side of the street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.
The Streets Division will also be using posted daytime parking restrictions to help clear snow. You must follow those posted rules and the alternate side parking rules.
You can go online to find places to park during the snow emergency, such as city ramps.
Additional details about the snowplowing operation can be found in the Snow Plowing Updates.