Madison special education aide sentenced after pointing firearm at man

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison special education aide was sentenced after pointing a gun at a man at a gas station, according to Wisconsin court records.

Kelly Hayes, 37, pled guilty to two charges: computer message -threaten/injury or harm and disorderly conduct - use of a dangerous weapon. As a result of the plea, four other charges -- disorderly conduct, bail jumping, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, carrying a conceal weapon and two counts of bail jumping -- were dropped.

Hayes was sentenced to probation for a total of two years.

Her sentencing includes several other conditions, such as she cannot be in contact with certain individuals, she must receive anger management treatment and therapy and she cannot possess a weapon.