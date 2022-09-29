Madison special education aide's past incident scrutinized

MADISON (WKOW) - A past arrest and criminal charges for a special education aide with the Madison Metropolitan School District are being scrutinized, after her arrest last week.
Kelly Hayes, 37, was charged with seven misdemeanor crimes including a weapons offense. Authorities say Hayes pointed a gun at a man at a South Park Street gas station Sept. 20.
Madison school district officials placed Hayes on administrative leave. Later, personnel with the state department of public instruction began an investigation into her state license. Records show Hayes has been licensed as a Special Education Program Aide since 2016.
In July 2020, Hayes was found responsible for damaging the car used by her former boyfriend and setting the car on fire. Erin Corning says he saw the beginnings of the car fire and someone smashing the car with a baseball bat. He says he raced to get help from police and other emergency responders.
"When we got back there, the car was far more engulfed in flames," Corning says. "I mean the flames were high. They were above the car."
Records show witnesses provided license plate information to investigators and police officers found and arrested Hayes.
Hayes was charged with felony arson and other charges. But a plea agreement led to Hayes being accepted into a first offenders program. Completion of the program leads to dismissal of charges. Hayes was barred from possessing dangerous weapons as part of the program.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne has yet to comment on whether he will seek the termination of Hayes' first offender program participation.
State Department of Public Instruction Spokesperson Mark Bucher says Hayes' educator license was not investigated after her arrest and charges in 2020.
State officials say only suspected, specific immoral, unethical and dangerous acts trigger license investigations. Officials say investigations are typically initiated by reports from school district leaders, teachers and parents. They say news media coverage is also monitored.
While Hayes was state-licensed at the time of the 2020 incident, a Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson declines to reveal whether Hayes was employed at the district at that time. The spokesperson does say Hayes was assigned to an elementary school in the past, but provides no dates for that assignment.