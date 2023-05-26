Madison splash pads, beaches open Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) — Summer weather is just about here and that means beaches and splash pads in Madison are opening.
Madison's Parks Department says the city's three splash pads and 12 maintained beaches open Saturday.
The splash pads are located at Cypress Park, Elver Park and Reindal Park. They're free to use and will stay open daily through Labor Day. Each facility has a restroom at or near the splash pad. Find more information about each site on the Splash Parks webpage.
Because of beautiful weather forecasts, the city will have lifeguards from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Warner Beach and Vilas Beach throughout Memorial Day weekend. Because of staffing limitations, this is the only weekend beaches will have lifeguards until after Labor Day.
Before going out to an area beach, check beach water quality on the Public Health Madison Dane County website. Some beaches are closed because of blue-green algae or other elevated levels of bacteria.
The Goodman Pool doesn't open until June 9.