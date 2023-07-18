Madison State Street shooting suspect arrested

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man suspected in a November shooting in downtown Madison has been arrested, according to Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.
Lamar Jefferson, 40, was arrested in Milwaukee County Monday for shooting another man on State Street.
Police said they do not know how Jefferson got to Milwaukee but they do know Jefferson has ties there and to Chicago.
"Every area we found that he might be contacted, everyone said he basically lives on the streets. So, we didn't have a permanent address," Lieutenant Jason Ostrenga said.
Oak Creek Police found Jefferson, who was said to be drooling, slurring his words and agitated. Police said they were originally responding to a man who appeared disorientated and possibly intoxicated.
"But after contacting him, they ran his name through the system and saw that he had a warrant for his arrest for our case for attempted first-degree attempted homicide," Ostrenga said.
In early December, Jefferson was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Police said Jefferson was on a mission that November day. The shooting happened in broad daylight in front of many people and even two police officers.
Police said Jefferson shot the victim several times. They said based on the conditions the victim faced, investigators are surprised the victim survived.
It was later learned Jefferson was released from police custody with a disorderly conduct citation the day before the shooting.
Wisconsin court records show Jefferson is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.