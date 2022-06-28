Madison still cleaning up from June 13 storm that left 'tons and tons' of brush debris

MADISON (WKOW) -- The storm that moved through Madison on June 13 brought down trees and limbs across the city. While severe storms aren't uncommon, the level of debris that storm created is.
"Windstorms do happen pretty regularly, but one this severe with this widespread damage, it's been decades, at least," Streets Division spokesperson Bryan Johnson said. "No one in the Streets Division can remember [it] being quite this widespread."
Johnson said streets crews have already collected more than 1,600 tons of brush, which is equal to more than 3.5 million pounds.
"For comparison's sake, last year in 2021, for the entire year, we received 2,800 tons of brush," he said.
All that brush goes to the city's brush processing facility on Olin Ave., where it's broken down into mulch.
"We'll grind it up and make it to mulch to return that back to the soil, where it belongs," Johnson said.
Madison residents are able to pick up small quantities of that mulch for free. The city also sells larger quantities.
Even though the city is familiar with processing brush, Johnson said the volume of debris from this storm is making cleanup a bit trickier.
"We've certainly gotten more calls here lately, people getting a little impatient about the brush that has been there a couple of weeks," he said. "We get it. We don't like the brush sitting out there any longer than this, but there was just so much of it that we're still working at it, we're still picking our way out of it."
He said the city is anticipating having all the storm debris collected by July 8. If you have brush in your yard, you can drop it off yourself at one of Madison's three drop off sites, or you can wait for the streets department to collect it. To see when collection is scheduled for your home, enter your address here.