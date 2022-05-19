Madison still gathering feedback on Metro Transit Network Redesign

MADISON (WKOW) -- City officials in Madison are getting closer to making a decision on a redesigned bus system, but there is still time to share your opinion about the proposal.
Metro Transit has come up with a Network Redesign Draft Plan. According to Metro's website, the plan "is designed toward the ridership goal with a focus on fewer routes that are more direct and frequent, while providing coverage where it is needed most."
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says the current bus network was designed 20 years ago. She says the plan is to make bus service more equitable, and to reduce transfers and travel times. But Rhodes-Conway says the plan is not without tradeoffs.
"We're making all of these improvements within the existing budget. So we can't be all things to all people. But the plan is designed to provide good service for the majority of our folks with an emphasis on serving low-income neighborhoods and employment destinations," Rhodes-Conway said during a city news briefing Thursday.
The mayor says an analysis of the draft plan shows 31% of Madison residents would see an improvement in service, while a small percentage would see a decrease in access.
The city held its final community meeting about the draft plan Thursday night. Metro Transit and the Transportation Planning and Policy Board are holding a virtual public hearing about the plan at 6 p.m. on May 31.
The Transportation Planning and Policy Board is scheduled to deliberate and vote on the plan and its amendments on June 6. The next day, the Common Council is set to vote on the plan and the amendments.
Metro Transit has a webpage with more information about the redesign, HERE.