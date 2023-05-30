Madison still looking to hire lifeguards for the summer at Goodman Pool, city beaches

MADISON, Wisc. (WKOW) — A nationwide lifeguard shortage is putting a damper on the unofficial start to summer, as many beaches and pools remain closed without enough people to staff them.
Fortunately, Madison's Goodman Pool is open, and so are a handful of beaches. But Madison isn't immune to the shortage.
Shane Martin, the aquatics and parks program coordinator in the Madison Parks Division, said they've been recruiting since late winter. They've been to job fairs, handed out fliers, and even held their own hiring fair in March.
"Some groups have volunteered to put our flyers out on our behalf, just so they can try and get some more staff. That way, we can potentially get some of the beaches open," Martin said.
He said they're still about 10 to 15 lifeguards short at Goodman Pool. Some beaches can be open without a lifeguard on duty, but people who visit those beaches will see signs urging them to swim at their own risk.
"We're there to keep people safe," he said. "We are trained to know what to look for, how to react to different situations that the general public might just not know, or they might freeze."
Martin understands that they're up against other summer job opportunities that might offer perks they can't replicate, like discounts on clothes or food. It's also a big responsibility to be a lifeguard, and some people might not be comfortable with that.
But at the end of the day, Martin said that being a lifeguard is a great first job that teaches responsibility, as well the importance of time management, communication and teamwork.
"It's just a really fun first-time job," he said. "You're going to make a lot of friends along the way."
Madison will also cover the cost of the lifeguard training. The next session happens from June 12 to June 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Martin said that even though they aren't fully staffed on lifeguards at the beaches, they have enough operations staff to make sure beach facilities are clean and ready to use.