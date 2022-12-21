Madison Streets Division: deteriorating road conditions start Wednesday, last until next week

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Streets Division warns travel conditions will worsen as a snow begins Wednesday night, and conditions could be problematic into next week.
Streets Division Superintendent Charlie Romines said crews will be out treating the roads but says drivers should anticipate snow-covered and slippery roads "until sometime next week."
Once the snow starts, crews will deploy to salt routes for the duration of the storm. They start by plowing and salting as needed. Eventually, crews will switch to applying sand on roadways when temperatures drop below the threshold where salt is effective.
Romines says the sand provides traction but doesn't have melting properties like salt, so roads will become snow covered and slippery until temperatures rise again after Christmas.
Residential streets will not be plowed until three inches of snow accumulates, so travel on those roads will be "difficult and slippery."
Then, high winds pose a risk to re-cover roads with snow after they've been plowed and could cause visibility issues. Romines said these conditions will be most problematic on the edges of the city along farmland as well as roads near the lake.
The Streets Division drop-off sites are closed Thursday and Friday as a result of the storm. Trash and recycling collection have been suspended on Friday.