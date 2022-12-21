Madison Streets Division: deteriorating road conditions start Wednesday, last until next week

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Steady snow will begin this evening and continue through the night. Winds will be on the lighter side overnight, but will quickly ramp up on Thursday behind a cold front with gusts of 40 to 50 mph Thursday night and Friday. Wind chills will plummet on Thursday, dropping to 25 to 35 below zero for late Thursday afternoon through Friday night. * WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted Thursday morning through Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&