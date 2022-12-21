 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Steady snow will
begin this evening and continue through the night. Winds will be
on the lighter side overnight, but will quickly ramp up on
Thursday behind a cold front with gusts of 40 to 50 mph Thursday
night and Friday. Wind chills will plummet on Thursday,
dropping to 25 to 35 below zero for late Thursday afternoon
through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted Thursday
morning through Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Madison Streets Division: deteriorating road conditions start Wednesday, last until next week

SNOWPLOW

File footage of a Madison snowplow

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Streets Division warns travel conditions will worsen as a snow begins Wednesday night, and conditions could be problematic into next week. 

Streets Division Superintendent Charlie Romines said crews will be out treating the roads but says drivers should anticipate snow-covered and slippery roads "until sometime next week." 

Once the snow starts, crews will deploy to salt routes for the duration of the storm. They start by plowing and salting as needed. Eventually, crews will switch to applying sand on roadways when temperatures drop below the threshold where salt is effective. 

Romines says the sand provides traction but doesn't have melting properties like salt, so roads will become snow covered and slippery until temperatures rise again after Christmas. 

Residential streets will not be plowed until three inches of snow accumulates, so travel on those roads will be "difficult and slippery." 

Then, high winds pose a risk to re-cover roads with snow after they've been plowed and could cause visibility issues. Romines said these conditions will be most problematic on the edges of the city along farmland as well as roads near the lake. 

The Streets Division drop-off sites are closed Thursday and Friday as a result of the storm. Trash and recycling collection have been suspended on Friday. 

