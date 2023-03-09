Madison Streets Division: Expect slick, slushy roads during snow storm

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) — With yet another Thursday snowstorm on its way to southern Wisconsin, a Madison Streets Division official explains what residents can expect on the roads.
Streets Division Superintendent Charlie Romines says slushy and slippery conditions start Thursday night and last into Friday morning.
"Like many of the storms we've seen this winter, the snow is expected to be very wet dense at first," Romines said in a statement. "Even though the snow may become less moisture-laden as the storm continues, the combination of wet falling snow plus warm pavement creates slushy and greasy roadways that can be very slippery."
Once the snow starts to fall in the city, 32 plow trucks will be sent on salt routes and will stay out for the duration of the storm. These routes do not include all residential areas, and Romines says drivers should expect snow-covered and slick conditions on these roads.
Even with plows out on the road, Romines encourages anyone who has to drive to be careful and take it slow.
Romines said the division will announce if a citywide plow will take place and the status of trash and recycling pickup by 6:30 a.m. Friday.