...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Madison Streets Division: Expect slick, slushy roads Thursday

Snow plows

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Streets Division warns travel could be difficult Thursday as a "significant snowstorm" moves in overnight. 

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said crews will be out, but snow could fall fast and accumulate quickly. It's also expected to be a wet and heavy snow, making roads slick and slushy. 

Romines said once the snow starts falling, crews will service main roads — including those on bus routes, near schools and hospitals. The roads will be plowed and salted, as needed. 

"This fast snowfall accumulation, plus the warm pavement and wet snows is expected make roads very slushy and slippery. These conditions are similar to our first major snowfall of the season back in December that created slick and sloppy roads," Romines warns. 

Romines says drivers should expect bad roads Thursday. He encourages drivers to take it slow, be patient and be alert. 

