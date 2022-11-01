Madison Streets Division explains 3 ways to dispose of fall decorations

MADISON (WKOW) — Are you wondering what to do with the jack-o-lanterns that are slowly breaking down on your front porch?
The City of Madison Streets Division said there are several ways to take care of pumpkins and other fall decorations.
The Streets Division will collect pumpkins along with leaves and yard waste, as well as other compostable decorations like corn stalks and hay. Make sure all non-compostable items are removed first.
In order to participate in yard waste collection, look at the city's yard waste website to know when your next collection date is.
But curbside collection isn't the only option. The city also has drop-off sites for yard waste. The Streets Division warns site hours and locations have changed, so double-check the hours and what restrictions the sites have at the drop off sites website.
The Streets Division also said pumpkins are good for backyard compost bins, as they're an excellent source of nitrogen and can offset carbon from fallen leaves.