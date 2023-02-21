Madison Streets Division starts preparing for winter storm Tuesday night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) — With a winter storm coming that is forecasted to have significant travel impacts across the region, Madison's Street Division is explaining its plans to take care of the roads.
Streets Division superintendent Charlie Romines said travelers should expect icy roads and "challenging conditions" Wednesday and Thursday.
Street Division crews will be out "around the clock" for the storm, and that response starts Tuesday night.
Crews are prepared to start treating roads Tuesday and will continue to salt main routes throughout the entire storm. Additional crews will apply sand to non-salted areas of the city.
"If you must to be on the roads or paths, you need to make good choices for your safety and others," Romines said. "Do not follow vehicles as if the roads are dry. Anticipate your stops and turns to minimize how much you will slide. Stay alert. Drive slow. Be patient."
Additionally, trash and recycling pickup starts earlier Wednesday as a result of the storm.