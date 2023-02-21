 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Madison Streets Division starts preparing for winter storm Tuesday night

MADISON (WKOW) — With a winter storm coming that is forecasted to have significant travel impacts across the region, Madison's Street Division is explaining its plans to take care of the roads. 

Streets Division superintendent Charlie Romines said travelers should expect icy roads and "challenging conditions" Wednesday and Thursday. 

Street Division crews will be out "around the clock" for the storm, and that response starts Tuesday night. 

Crews are prepared to start treating roads Tuesday and will continue to salt main routes throughout the entire storm. Additional crews will apply sand to non-salted areas of the city. 

"If you must to be on the roads or paths, you need to make good choices for your safety and others," Romines said. "Do not follow vehicles as if the roads are dry. Anticipate your stops and turns to minimize how much you will slide. Stay alert. Drive slow. Be patient." 

Additionally, trash and recycling pickup starts earlier Wednesday as a result of the storm. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

