Madison Streets Division to start city-wide plow at midnight, warns of bad driving conditions

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison's streets will be plowed starting at midnight, the City of Madison said Thursday afternoon.
Before the city-wide plow, the Streets Division said crews will be out from the afternoon into the evening to make sure main thoroughfares are clear, plowing and applying sand where needed.
Starting at midnight, they'll begin clearing all Madison streets. While a snow emergency won't be declared, the division asks drivers to choose off-street parking to help plow operations.
The Streets Division will continue to plow through the day on Friday because the snow is expected to drift.
The city is also reminding drivers that it's too cold for salt to have any effect, so the roads will be snowy and slippery.
As road conditions are expected to worsen, the city asks drivers to take it slow and be patient and alert. Even if main routes are plowed, the city says the dry, drifting snow may quickly cover roads and limit visibility.
The city also encourages people who use public transit and walkways for getting around to use caution. The city said the expected wind-chill around negative 30 degrees can quickly lead to frostbite on exposed skin.