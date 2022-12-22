 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
will quickly ramp up by this afternoon behind a cold front, with
gusts of 40 to 50 MPH tonight and Friday. Wind chills will
plummet this afternoon and tonight, dropping to 25 to 35 below
zero for later this afternoon through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted through
Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Madison Streets Division to start city-wide plow at midnight, warns of bad driving conditions

  Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — Madison's streets will be plowed starting at midnight, the City of Madison said Thursday afternoon.

Before the city-wide plow, the Streets Division said crews will be out from the afternoon into the evening to make sure main thoroughfares are clear, plowing and applying sand where needed.

Starting at midnight, they'll begin clearing all Madison streets. While a snow emergency won't be declared, the division asks drivers to choose off-street parking to help plow operations. 

The Streets Division will continue to plow through the day on Friday because the snow is expected to drift.

The city is also reminding drivers that it's too cold for salt to have any effect, so the roads will be snowy and slippery.

As road conditions are expected to worsen, the city asks drivers to take it slow and be patient and alert. Even if main routes are plowed, the city says the dry, drifting snow may quickly cover roads and limit visibility. 

The city also encourages people who use public transit and walkways for getting around to use caution. The city said the expected wind-chill around negative 30 degrees can quickly lead to frostbite on exposed skin. 

