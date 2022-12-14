Madison Streets Division warns of slippery commute on Thursday following overnight snow

MADISON (WKOW) — With snow coming overnight, the City of Madison Streets Division is preparing to make sure your commute is as smooth as possible.

City officials said the trucks will be out at midnight — around when the rain is expected to turn to snow.

Of the 36 trucks to be deployed, 32 will be plowing and salting main roadways, which includes bus routes and roads around schools and hospitals.

The remaining four trucks will spread sand on residential hills, curves and intersections that need help with traction.

But even though the trucks will be out, officials said commuters can expect slippery and slushy roads. The division encourages commuters to leave with extra time to get to their destination safely.

The snow could linger into Friday. Street Division trucks will be out for the duration of the snow.

You can stay current with weather conditions by downloading the 27 StormTrack app or visiting 27 StromTrack weather page.

You can also check road conditions online and see safe driving tips from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.