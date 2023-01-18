Madison Streets Division warns of slippery, slushy commutes during storm

MADISON (WKOW) — Wet snow is expected to hit Madison overnight, and snow plows are ready to take to the streets to improve your commute.
Madison Streets Department Superintendent Charlie Romines said the snowstorm could make roads slushy and slippery Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
As soon as the snow begins, the city's 32 plows will deploy, plowing and salting main roads as needed. Additional crews will join at midnight to apply sand on streets not apart of the salt network.
"You should anticipate slippery, slushy, and snowy travel through Madison tonight and again for the Thursday morning commute – especially in untreated residential areas," Romines said. "This will be the third storm this winter where we've had relatively warm pavement temperatures combined with such a dense snow."
At this time, Romines is unsure if a citywide plow will happen.