...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and wintry mix with a brief period of freezing rain
possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Madison Streets Division warns of slippery, slushy commutes during storm

MADISON (WKOW) — Wet snow is expected to hit Madison overnight, and snow plows are ready to take to the streets to improve your commute. 

Madison Streets Department Superintendent Charlie Romines said the snowstorm could make roads slushy and slippery Wednesday night and Thursday morning. 

As soon as the snow begins, the city's 32 plows will deploy, plowing and salting main roads as needed. Additional crews will join at midnight to apply sand on streets not apart of the salt network. 

"You should anticipate slippery, slushy, and snowy travel through Madison tonight and again for the Thursday morning commute – especially in untreated residential areas," Romines said. "This will be the third storm this winter where we've had relatively warm pavement temperatures combined with such a dense snow." 

At this time, Romines is unsure if a citywide plow will happen. 

