Madison Streets Division warns Thursday morning commute will be difficult

MADISON (WKOW) — Snow is expected to fall again, and once again the city of Madison Streets Division is ready to plow the roads.
As usual, crews will take to main roads once the snow starts to fall — which is forecasted for Thursday morning. They'll circle these routes for the entire time snow is falling.
Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines says travel will be difficult, as it usually is during a snow storm. But, he does point out this week's snow is different than last week.
"Namely, it is not expected to snow with the same intensity this time, and with temperatures being much colder, there should be less melting as the snow hits the pavement and the snow itself should be less dense," Romines said. "While conditions will be slick as usual during winter storms, it will hopefully not be a replay of the same slushy and greasy roads we saw last week."
At this time, Romines said a citywide plow hasn't been determined.