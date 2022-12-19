Madison Streets Division will be out plowing Monday, but warns salt will work slowly

MADISON (WKOW) — More snow is set to fall Monday night, and Madison Streets Division crews will be out on salt routes.

The division warns the snow may impact your Monday evening commute and your Tuesday morning commute.

Once the snow begins, crews will plow and salt main thoroughfares as needed and will continue to do so until the snow ends. Because of current temperatures, the division warns the salt may work slowly.

"People on the roads this evening and Tuesday morning should anticipate encountering snowy roads throughout Madison, including on the main routes. So please make good choices when planning your trips," said Charlie Romines, the Streets Division Superintendent. "Watch your speed, plan for slower travel through the city, and remain alert."