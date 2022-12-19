 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
6 or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday
evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold
wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is high confidence in a strong winter
storm in the region late in the week. There remains some
uncertainty with the storm track though, along with the
resultant areas of highest impacts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Madison Streets Division will be out plowing Monday, but warns salt will work slowly

  • Updated
  • 0
P 10 MADISON PLOWING

MADISON (WKOW) — More snow is set to fall Monday night, and Madison Streets Division crews will be out on salt routes. 

The division warns the snow may impact your Monday evening commute and your Tuesday morning commute. 

Once the snow begins, crews will plow and salt main thoroughfares as needed and will continue to do so until the snow ends. Because of current temperatures, the division warns the salt may work slowly. 

"People on the roads this evening and Tuesday morning should anticipate encountering snowy roads throughout Madison, including on the main routes. So please make good choices when planning your trips," said Charlie Romines, the Streets Division Superintendent. "Watch your speed, plan for slower travel through the city, and remain alert." 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you