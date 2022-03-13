Madison Symphony Orchestra dedicates performances to people of Ukraine

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Symphony Orchestra dedicated its performances this weekend to the people of Ukraine.
Before each performance, the musicians played the Ukrainian National Anthem.
The orchestra also lit its organ pipes in the colors of the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity.
Peter Rodgers, the orchestra's director of marketing and interim co-leadership, said guests were supportive of the displays.
"The reception to our playing of the Ukrainian National Anthem has been heartfelt and beautifully received," he said.