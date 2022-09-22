Madison teacher's aide charged in gas station incident

MADISON (WKOW) - A special education aide with the Madison Metropolitan School District was charged Thursday with pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon and five other misdemeanor counts.
A criminal complaint states Kelly Santana Hayes, 37, gave a cigarette to a man she believed to be panhandling at a BP gas station on South Park Street Tuesday.
But the complaint states a dispute took place over the man's request for a light.
"Hayes stated she then pulled out her handgun from her purse and pointed it at (victim)," according to the complaint.
Authorities say the man with his one year old daughter, who was in a stroller.
Hayes was given a signature bond by a Dane County court commissioner during an initial court appearance and was later released from the Dane County Jail.
Madison Metropolitan School District Spokesperson Timothy LeMonds confirmed to 27 News Hayes was an employee in the district who had been placed on unpaid administrative leave Wednesday. An online district directory listed Hayes as working at Randall Elementary School and showed her district photo. But LeMonds said Hayes no longer works at the school. He did not identify her current workplace.
State records show Hayes has been licensed as a Special Education Program Aide since 2016.
In July 2020, Hayes broke the windows of the car of her former boyfriend's mother with a baseball bat and set the car on fire. She was accepted into a deferred prosecution program. Hayes has yet to complete the program, so that criminal case is considered pending.
LeMonds offered no comment on whether Hays worked for Madison schools at that time.
As part of her bail conditions, Hayes is to have no contact with her landlord or the man she encountered at the gas station. She is also barred from being armed with a dangerous weapon.