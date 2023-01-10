Madison teachers union urges One City Schools to return nearly $500K after 9th, 10th grade closure

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Teachers, Inc. (MTI) is calling for One City Schools to return almost $500,000 to the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) after the charter school announced it's closing its 9th and 10th grades.

MMSD gave the charter school $472,464 to educate 51 students who are "now being sent back to MMSD," according to MTI's statement.

MTI also said unless the One City students register to MMSD by Jan. 13, their enrollment will not count for funding MMSD's spring semester.

"In other words, One City gets to keep almost half a million dollars in taxpayer dollars to educate students they are not educating," the statement reads.

MTI said One City closing due to staffing shortages is understandable, as MMSD is experiencing similar issues; however, MTI states that MMSD is unable to "pick and choose" what students they accept.

MTI said One City and other "2X" charter schools are part of an "inequitable education system" that takes away from local districts that are legally obligated to serve all students.

27 News has reached out to One City Schools and MMSD for comment.