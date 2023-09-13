Madison tech industry growing, leaders hope for federal help

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's tech industry has grown in recent years, fostering startups and welcoming established employers, as state leaders pressure the federal government to give Wisconsin money to spur further development.
Eric Christensen cofounded IVO Systems, a construction software company, in 2019. He chose Madison because it was where he lived, but has learned since that the community has played a role in his company's success.
He told 27 News that his company has received government grants and mentorship from others in the business community.
His operation counts several local construction firms among its growing list of clients.
Growth has been the key focus of the company. It recently secured $1.5 million in seed funding, initial investments that the company plans to use to expand and hire two more staff. Once it completes its hiring, the company will employ eight people. Three work in St. Louis, but the others work out of the company's office off the Capitol Square.
A version of IVO System's story has played out at several tech startups.
The most obvious success story being Epic Systems, a multi-billion-dollar electronic health care records company now based in Verona.
The corporation already boasts a sprawling campus and thousands of employees, yet it continues to hire and construct new offices.
The city has also welcomed a handful of video game studios and local offices for established tech employers in recent years.
A coalition of state and local leaders and employers hope that Madison's success fostering a thriving tech scene will help make the case that Wisconsin should be designated as a Tech Hub.
The CHIPS and Science Act, passed into law last year, included money for a Tech Hub program. The US Economic Development Administration will name a number of areas around the country as Tech Hubs. That designation will come with government funds of up to $75 million to foster further development.
Champions of the CHIPS Act said that it was needed to help the US compete on the global stage and grow domestic industry. Critics have called it corporate welfare.
Wisconsin's bid for Tech Hub status centers on the state's biotech industry, and is led by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The niche is well represented in Madison from the UW campus to General Electric Healthcare's manufacturing facility.
The Economic Development Administration is expected to announce which areas will be given Tech Hub status this fall.