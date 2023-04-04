Madison Theatre Guild produces 'Sondheim on Sondheim'

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
117 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD, BELMONT,
BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, COLUMBUS,
DARLINGTON, DODGEVILLE, ENDEAVOR, JANESVILLE, LAKE WISCONSIN,
LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO,
NESHKORO, OXFORD, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG,
SAUK CITY, SHULLSBURG, AND WESTFIELD.

Weather Alert

.Grounds are saturated and the potential is high for multiple rounds
of thunderstorms this evening into the overnight hours which could
lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches is
expected.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Madison Theatre Guild produces 'Sondheim on Sondheim'

  • Updated
  • 0
Sondheim on Sondheim

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Theatre Guild will put on a string of performances of "Sondheim on Sondheim" at the Bartell Theatre.

The musical production celebrates the works and life of American composer Stephen Sondheim. 

Producer Patrick Stockland and cast member John Beard recently visited the 27 News studio to preview the show.

The stories of a legend in the arts are being brought to life in southern Wisconsin.

The local performances will be:

  • Thu, Apr 6th - 7:30pm
  • Fri, Apr 7th - 7:30pm
  • Sat, Apr 8th - 7:30pm
  • Thu, Apr 13th - 7:30pm
  • Fri, Apr 14th - 7:30pm
  • Sat, Apr 15th - 2:00pm

Tickets cost $30. 

Tags

Recommended for you