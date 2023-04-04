Madison Theatre Guild produces 'Sondheim on Sondheim'

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Theatre Guild will put on a string of performances of "Sondheim on Sondheim" at the Bartell Theatre.
The musical production celebrates the works and life of American composer Stephen Sondheim.
Producer Patrick Stockland and cast member John Beard recently visited the 27 News studio to preview the show.
The local performances will be:
- Thu, Apr 6th - 7:30pm
- Fri, Apr 7th - 7:30pm
- Sat, Apr 8th - 7:30pm
- Thu, Apr 13th - 7:30pm
- Fri, Apr 14th - 7:30pm
- Sat, Apr 15th - 2:00pm
Tickets cost $30.