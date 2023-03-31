Madison TikToker meets $1M trans healthcare fundraising goal, aims for $2M

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison TikToker Mercury Stardust and her co-host Jory have been working hard for the last 20 hours to raise money for trans healthcare, and they've already met their $1 million goal.

But they're not done yet; they're shooting for $2 million before the charity live stream ends at 10 p.m.

Over 36,000 people have donated to the more than $1.4 million grand total thus far — that's averages out to about $38 a person.

The funds will be used to get trans people gender affirming care, whether that's binders, gaffs, hormone therapy or surgeries.

The charity stream is currently live on TikTok and Instagram and runs until 10 p.m. Friday — which is Trans Visibility Day. Donations can be made online.