Madison TikToker raising $1M for trans healthcare via livestream fundraiser

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison woman is raising $1 million for trans healthcare with the help of her 2.3 million followers on TikTok.
Mercury Stardust — also known as the Trans Handy Ma'am — makes encouraging home repair videos, and she says her content has been seen by over 250 million people on the app.
Now she's using her platform to raise $1 million so trans people can get gender-affirming care. She's already raised over $360,000, and will be starting a 30-hour live stream Thursday afternoon to raise the rest.
She's teaming up with the non-profit Point of Pride to provide trans people with binders, gaffs, hormone therapy and surgeries.
Mercury said she was inspired to do this fundraiser by the anti-trans laws throughout the country, calling it an "attack on trans lives."
"Every day I help others with their homes, and remind them that they are worth the time it takes to learn a new skill," Mercury said. "Now I am hoping they are willing to pay it forward by helping members of my community."
Co-host Jory (@alluringskull) is joining Mercury for the stream. Mercury says Jory went viral after peacefully protesting at a BLM protest and being arrested live on stream. She now has 2.3 million followers on TikTok and 132,000 on Instagram, where she talks about social issues that affect Black trans women.
The live stream starts on TikTok and Instagram on Thursday at 4 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Friday — which is Trans Visibility Day. Donations can be made online.