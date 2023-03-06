Madison to consider suing Kia, Hyundai for failing to prevent car thefts

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Common Council will vote to file a federal lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai Tuesday for their failure to install anti-theft measures in their vehicles.

The City of Madison said in a release Monday it's "taking action to force Hyundai and Kia to do what's right -- fix their cars and put an end to the crime wave" that could have been prevented if they followed industry standards.

“Madison residents deserve better,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “These corporations cut corners and put people at risk. In their search for profits, they pushed the costs of keeping people safe off to cities like Madison. That’s unacceptable.”

Madison saw a 270% increase of Kia and Hyundai thefts over the summer of 2022, according to the city. Kias and Hyundais make up just under half of all vehicles stolen in Madison between July and August 2022.

Rhodes-Conway says these thefts not only disrupt residents' lives but also put lives in danger because of the reckless driving often associated with these thefts. She also said the number of thefts also has taxed city resources, such as giving out free wheel locks to residents and police investigating the thefts.

A resolution to sue Kia and Hyundai will be considered at the Tuesday Common Council meeting.