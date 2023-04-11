 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Wednesday
Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy and dry conditions are expected across south
central and southeast Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. This will
bring the possibility of critical fire weather conditions
occurring across the area.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR POSSIBLE CRITICAL FIRE
WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Wednesday
morning through early Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette...Green Lake...Fond du Lac...
Sheboygan...Sauk...Columbia...Dodge...Washington...Ozaukee...
Iowa...Dane...Jefferson...Waukesha...Milwaukee...Lafayette...
Green...Rock...Walworth...Racine and Kenosha.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Rising into the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.

&&

Madison to hold recount in District 14 alder race

  • Updated
  • 0
Ballot box voting

MADISON (WKOW) — City of Madison officials are holding a recount for one of the alder seats vied for during the spring election. 

In a tweet, Madison's clerk said the recount is for the alder in district 14. 

The recount is slated to start at 9 a.m. at the city's municipal building, on the second floor gallery. 

The clerk's office reported in a tweet that certified results from the election show a single vote separated the two candidates. According to the certified results, Noah Lieberman got 1,384 votes and Isadore Knox, Jr. got 1,383. 

But, on the Dane County clerk's website, the office reports Lieberman had 1,384 votes while Knox, Jr. had 1,382. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

