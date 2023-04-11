Madison to hold recount in District 14 alder race

MADISON (WKOW) — City of Madison officials are holding a recount for one of the alder seats vied for during the spring election.
In a tweet, Madison's clerk said the recount is for the alder in district 14.
The recount is slated to start at 9 a.m. at the city's municipal building, on the second floor gallery.
The Clerk's Office will hold a recount for the wards in alder district 14 tomorrow, April 12, 2023, at 9 am in the Madison Municipal Building's 2nd-floor gallery.
The clerk's office reported in a tweet that certified results from the election show a single vote separated the two candidates. According to the certified results, Noah Lieberman got 1,384 votes and Isadore Knox, Jr. got 1,383.
Noah Lieberman 1,384
Isadore Knox, Jr. 1,383
Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford 3,609
Brad Hinkfuss 3,555#MadisonVotes #TrustedInformation
But, on the Dane County clerk's website, the office reports Lieberman had 1,384 votes while Knox, Jr. had 1,382.