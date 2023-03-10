Madison to plow all city streets following overnight snowstorm

MADISON (WKOW) — Plows will take to all Madison streets Friday morning.
Streets Division Superintendent Charlie Romines said the citywide plow starts around 7 a.m. He adds trash and recycling pickup times are not going to be impacted.
The plowing operation will take 12 to 14 hours to complete.
Romines says plows have been on Madison salt routes all night but warns slippery spots still persist and residential areas are still covered in snow.
You can help the city plow operation by parking off of streets— if possible— and leaving your trash at the end of your driveway instead of in the street gutter. When driving, give plows space and know you may come across "temporary blockages" on roads.
Because of the plow operation, the city's drop-off sites will be closed. Romines says they'll reopen on Monday.