Madison to receive more than $6 million for Metro administrative building

MADISON (WKOW) — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced a round of $409.3 million in national grant funding for bus systems Monday, including $6.9 million for the Madison Metro.
According to a news release from the Federal Transit Administration, the money is split across 70 projects in 39 states, with goal of modernizing local bus systems. Many communities will use the grant funding to buy electric buses, but Madison will use it to revamp and renovate the city's maintenance and administrative facility.
"These grants will help people in communities large and small get to work, get to school, and access the services they need," Buttigieg said in the release. "Everyone deserves access to safe, reliable, clean public transportation – and thanks to the President’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are bringing modern buses to communities across America."
Madison is the only community in Wisconsin set to receive a grant from this round of funding.
"The project will ensure a state of good repair so the transit system can continue to provide safe and reliable transit service for residents throughout Madison," the FTA said in a listing of all the individual grants.