Madison to test election equipment Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) — The public is invited to watch the Madison Clerk's Office test election equipment on Saturday.
Ahead of any election, the Clerk's Office tests tabulators to make sure the machines accurately count votes. Testing ahead of the April 4 election takes place Saturday.
The public test takes place at 2713 East Washington Avenue, starting at 9 a.m.
Once the test is over, the Clerk's Office will secure the ballot box and scanner with tamper evident seals marked with unique serial numbers. The serial numbers are documented at the public test and verified as polls are opened on election day.