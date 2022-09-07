Madison to unveil first Rainbow Crossing

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison will unveiling it's first "Rainbow Crossing" on Thursday.
The crossing will be in the heart of Madison at the top of State Street where it intersects with Capitol Square.
The city of Madison says staff have been working since fall 2019 to get a rainbow crosswalk in Madison to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.
They started by creating a program where the city will create rainbow crosswalks in Madison if they're funded by the community. City of Madison stated that the Friends of the Madison Arts Commission (FoMAC) raised the funds to make this project possible.
Kia Karlen, the chair of FoMAC, says over the last decade of 20 cities across the nation have installed rainbow sidewalks to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.
"Many people with such crosswalks in their communities feel they serve as an affirming symbol to the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, as well as serving as a metaphor for the journey LGBTQIA+ people have traveled from discrimination to tolerance and acceptance towards full inclusion and equality," Karlen said. "We are delighted to join those other cities with this project.”
The ribbon cutting for the Rainbow Crossing will be September 8 at 4 p.m., right as the Madison Night Market begins.