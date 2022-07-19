Madison tourism officials asked about hotel capacity ahead of '24 RNC

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the Republican National Committee (RNC) on the verge of officially picking Milwaukee as the host of its 2024 convention, Destination Madison has already been approached by tourism officials there.
The RNC's site selection committee recommended Milwaukee last week and the full committee will hold a final vote in two weeks at its summer meeting in Chicago.
However, officials from Milwaukee and the Republican Party of Wisconsin are treating it like a done deal.
Shortly after the site selection committee made its recommendation, Destination Madison President and CEO Ellie Westman Chin said she received a call from her colleagues at Visit Milwaukee.
"We have been asked about hotel rooms in Madison during the conference," Westman Chin said. "But that's about as far as it's gotten so far because it's pretty fresh and pretty new."
Westman Chin added she anticipates Madison would also be the site of additional meetings and events, given the city's status at the state Capitol.
RNC National Spokesperson Paris Dennard said in an interview the GOP's decision to choose Milwaukee has nothing to do with Democrats choosing to host their 2020 convention in Milwaukee before shifting to a largely virtual format amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're not concerned about the DNC, we're not concerned about the Democrats," Dennard said. "We're concerned about putting on a great convention for our delegates and for the residents of Milwaukee."
Dennard said Milwaukee, and Wisconsin as a whole, were critical Republicans' 2024 fortunes given the state's reputation as a swing state. While Democrats have won eight of the last nine presidential contests in Wisconsin, four of the last six elections were decided by less than one percentage point.
Dennard said Republicans were also dedicated to winning critical statewide races this year for governor and attorney general, as well as U.S. Senate, opening two community centers in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Milwaukee.
Critics: GOP hostile to Milwaukee, economic benefits overblown
Michael Rosen, a retired economics professor at Milwaukee Area Technical College, said the estimated $200 economic impact the RNC would have on Milwaukee and the surrounding region is misleading.
Rosen pointed to a 2016 Fortune Magazine report that found political conventions don't give much of a boost to host cities. He said much of the money generates funnels to the accounts of large corporations, like hotel and restaurant chains.
"So any argument that this is beneficial to the workers, unless the RNC are extraordinary tippers, we're not going to see it," Rosen said.
Rosen also said because summer is the peak tourism season in Wisconsin, many hotels and restaurants would be busy regardless of the RNC hosting a summer convention.
He said convention visitors would largely replace other tourists, as well as residents who choose to leave the city that week to avoid traffic snarls and security detours.
Beyond that, Rosen said it was a slap in the face of Milwaukee and Madison residents to have the GOP courted after Republicans at the state and federal levels have made baseless claims of widespread election fraud in Wisconsin, often pointing at how elections were run in the state's biggest cities.
Rosen mentioned the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling banning the use of unsupervised drop boxes as the latest conservative effort to restrict voting access.
In a 4-3 vote, the court's conservative majority held there's no language in state law explaining how people can cast absentee ballots, aside from sending those ballots through the mail or delivering them to clerks in-person.
"Those have been used in the state for many elections," Rosen said. "Long before the Trump-Biden election, without any Republican opposition or concern, and even though there was no fraud."
Dennard said Republicans were in support of easy access to the polls, but wanted to ensure no one was casting ballots in a way that conflicted with state law or could lead to suspicions of bad actors committing fraud.
"All that we're saying is we want your vote to be safe, we want your vote to be counted," Dennard said. "And we don't want anything to happen to separate your true intended vote from being counted."
Following the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump moved to have tens of thousands of absentee ballots thrown out - targeting only voters in Dane and Milwaukee counties.
Dennard said Trump's 2020 election lawsuits should have no bearing on Republican efforts to host their 2024 convention in Milwaukee.
The GOP is currently hosting election observer training events across the state. While previous events have been closed to the public, Dennard said that could change, with the press invited to future events.
"We believe the vote should be protected," he said. "We believe that election integrity matters."