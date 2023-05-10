Madison townhome explosion potentially due to 'propane source'

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department says a townhome explosion on the city's west side Tuesday evening may be owed to a "propane source" in the home's garage.

Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said fire crews and other agencies spent Wednesday clearing debris and examining the scene of the explosion to determine its cause.

She said the "leading hypothesis" at this time is the explosion was unintentional and caused by a "propane source" in the home's garage.

The investigation is not complete, and Schuster expects it to remain open for "some time."

21 people were displaced by the explosion and four were hurt.