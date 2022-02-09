Madison traffic camera shows moments after Quadren Wilson was shot on Madison's far east side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison traffic camera footage shows the moments after Quadren Wilson was shot on Madison's far east side.
The first several minutes of the clip shows traffic unrelated to the incident. But, about five minutes in, a car with several windows shot out is visible. The vehicle is wedged between two unmarked police vehicles.
Authorities swarm the car and later appear to pull Wilson out and place him in an ambulance.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office reports federal, state and local law enforcement were trying to arrest Wilson when shots were fired. Wilson was hospitalized and is now in the Dane County Jail on a probation violation hold. His family alleges he was shot five times in the back.
The Sheriff's Office and Madison Police reaffirmed their officers did not fire their weapons. The Department of Criminal Investigation was also on scene.